NW Corridor, I-75, I-85 express lanes to close ahead of inclement weather

Before planning any last minute holiday shopping, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that anticipated inclement weather is expected to impact road conditions. As a result, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will close in both directions starting at 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Those lanes will remain closed until further notice.

The Peach Pass Retail center located at 245 Peachtree Center is also expected to close Dec. 23-26. Their call center, however, will accept incoming calls and chats from customers from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Dec. 23. Officials say the Retail Centers located at the Department of Driver Services locations will observe the state holiday on December 23rd and 24th.

All centers are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

"In coordination with our GDOT partners, the decision has been made to close the Express Lanes and our retail center in an abundance of caution based on weather updates from the National Weather Service," said Heather Aquino, SRTA Interim Executive Director. "Our top priority is the safety of our Peach Pass Customers and all citizens traveling on Georgia’s Express Lanes."