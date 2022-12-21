Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

NW Corridor, I-75, I-85 express lanes to close ahead of inclement weather

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Flash freeze

ATLANTA - Before planning any last minute holiday shopping, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that anticipated inclement weather is expected to impact road conditions. As a result, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will close in both directions starting at 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Those lanes will remain closed until further notice.

The Peach Pass Retail center located at 245 Peachtree Center is also expected to close Dec. 23-26. Their call center, however, will accept incoming calls and chats from customers from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Dec. 23. Officials say the Retail Centers located at the Department of Driver Services locations will observe the state holiday on December 23rd and 24th.

All centers are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

"In coordination with our GDOT partners, the decision has been made to close the Express Lanes and our retail center in an abundance of caution based on weather updates from the National Weather Service," said Heather Aquino, SRTA Interim Executive Director. "Our top priority is the safety of our Peach Pass Customers and all citizens traveling on Georgia’s Express Lanes."