Power outages continue to limit precincts in final day of in-person early voting

Tropical Storm Zeta's impact lingered into Friday morning, with a small handful of polling places reporting power outages on the final day of early voting.

Gwinnett County said Lucky Shoals Park Community Center was still without power.

Fulton County elections officials told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda Wolf Creek Library and Chastain Park gym have not had their power restored either.

The county's mobile voting buses will be parked there throughout the day.

State Farm Arena is said to offer the shortest lines with 300 voting machines.

Advertisement

Cobb County elections officials applauded its team for getting their polling places back open Friday with the aid of cellphone hotspots.

All of Douglas County's early voting options were experiencing power outages Thursday, with two opening by the end of the day. But all of those locations reopened the next morning, and county elections officials told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda they're extending Friday's hours until 7 p.m.