
Missing Powder Springs man with dementia goes off the grid, detectives say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 


Willie Penamon (Credit: Powder Springs Police Department)

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - Powder Springs police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Willie Penamon, 73, was seen leaving his home in his 2006 Mitsubishi Galant with the Georgia state tag DP3ZPS.

He never returned.

Willie Penamon's 2006 Mitsubishi Galant (Credit: Powder Springs Police Department)

Detectives attempted to track him down Saturday, but his cell phone eventually died. They believe he went as far north as Fannin County, and his last known location was the south of Monroe.

Penamon's car will likely be extremely dirty from driving on several dirt roads. If you see him or the car, police ask that you call 911 immediately and try to stay with him until law enforcement can arrive.