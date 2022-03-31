Postal worker robbed in broad daylight at Smyrna gated apartment complex

A U.S. postal worker was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while delivering the mail in Smyrna.

Parents who live at the Glen Park Apartments off of South Cobb Drive are still shocked something like this could happen in the middle of the day, just shortly after the school bus dropped off kids. In fact, residents say there were kids playing outside at the time of the armed robbery.

"It's the middle of the day, and you wonder how ballsy really can someone be to do that and to just have no regard," one parent told FOX 5. "It makes me very cautious."

Many are still reeling at what happened at their gated apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 5 has learned a female postal employee delivering mail was held at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask around 2:30 p.m.

The employee was actually filling in for someone else who happened to have the day off. The masked man didn't demand money or even the woman's truck. Instead, he grabbed her mailbox keys.

"Why would you steal random mailbox keys? You don't know what's in the mailboxes or if there's anything in the mailbox at all," a parent said. "It seems very intentional … it's just weird."

Residents say they've never had any issues at the complex but now wonder how something like this could happen.

The Postal Inspector Service released a statement reading in part "postal inspectors are working closely with the Smyrna Police Department in this ongoing robbery investigation."

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call the Smyrna Police Department.

