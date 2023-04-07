Wanted man reportedly kills himself on Casplan Street near Metropolitan Parkway

A man with arrest warrants reportedly killed himself this morning when confronted by Atlanta police.

It started around 7 a.m. with an attempted traffic stop near Casplan Street SW and Metropolitan Parkway in the southwest area of Atlanta near Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

Police say that when they approached the car, the man showed a gun and refused to exit the vehicle. As the officers retreated, they heard a single gunshot. Members of SWAT responded to the scene and determined that the driver had shot themselves.

The incident resulted in the closure of Casplan Street for several hours.

At this time, police have not identified the man or said why he was wanted.

This is a developing story.

