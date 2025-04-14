Man stabbed multiple times on Ponce de Leon Avenue, police say

article

Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in northeast Atlanta early Monday morning.

Officials say the stabbing happened on Ponce de Leon Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

What we know:

According to police, the officers were investigating a call at a nearby homeless shelter when they were flagged down by someone reporting a person injured at a nearby gas station.

At the business, the officers found a 49-year-old man who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the conscious man to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the stabbing and to identify any possible suspects.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.