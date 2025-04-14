Man found shot near Buckhead home, police investigating
article
ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating a shooting of a man at a home early Monday morning in Buckhead.
What we know:
Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 3500 block of Roxboro Road.
At the scene, officers found a 48-year-old man who had been shot at least once.
Medics took the man to a local hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive his injuries but has refused to cooperate with the investigation.
What we don't know:
The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigaiton, call the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: