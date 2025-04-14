Man found shot near Buckhead home, police investigating

article

Authorities are investigating a shooting of a man at a home early Monday morning in Buckhead.

What we know:

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 3500 block of Roxboro Road.

At the scene, officers found a 48-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

Medics took the man to a local hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive his injuries but has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

What we don't know:

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigaiton, call the Atlanta Police Department.