Possible attempted murder-suicide at southwest Atlanta apartment

Police are investigating a shooting which left a man dead and a woman injured as an attempted murder-suicide.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at along Southwood Cove SW. Atlanta police say officers arrived and found the pair suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The woman was taken in serious condition to an area hospital.

Investigators say the two knew each other. Police say the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Their names have not been released.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the incident.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).