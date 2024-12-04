Portillo's to open first Georgia location in Kennesaw

article

Portillo’s, a fast-casual chain known for its Chicago-style street food, is bringing its iconic menu to Georgia with a new location in Kennesaw.

The restaurant will be located at Town Center at Cobb, a 1.2 million-square-foot shopping mall on Barrett Parkway. The 6,250-square-foot space will include seating for more than 125 guests inside, an outdoor patio for about 40, and the brand’s signature double drive-thru lanes. Additional features will include grab-and-go retail options, pick-up shelves, and a self-serve beverage area.

The Kennesaw restaurant is set to open in 2025. The menu will include signature items such as Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and the chain’s famous chocolate cake.

Portillo’s will soon be hiring managers and shift leaders for the new location. The company offers competitive pay, benefits, flexible schedules, growth opportunities, and an employee stock purchase plan. Applications are being accepted at portillos.com/careers.

Fans can stay updated on the restaurant’s opening and sign up for Portillo’s Birthday Club for a free slice of chocolate cake at portillos.com/Kennesaw.

Founded in 1963 in Villa Park, Illinois, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 90 locations in 10 states. Known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, the company also offers catering and nationwide shipping.

For more information, visit portillos.com.