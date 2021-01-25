Thousands of portable smartphone chargers that you may have received or given as a holiday gift are being recalled.

Earlier in January, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that the Belkin Portable Wireless Charger and Stand Special Edition was being recalled after posing a fire and shock risk.

Belkin is recalling around 2,300 of the charging systems, the government watchdog group says, due to a manufacturing defect in the power supply unit which can cause it to malfunction. It can overheat, causing fires or shock hazards.

The specific model number affected is WIZ003.

Officials say the chargers were bought at the electronic company's website or Apple Stores for about $80.

Stores sold the chargers from July to October of 2020.

If you have one, you can call Belkin at 1-800-223-5546 or go to their website and enter the model number for further instructions.

For now, officials say you should not use the charger and make sure it is unplugged while you wait for your refund.

