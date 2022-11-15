Pontoon Brewing invites fans to relax in “The Lodge”

Once upon a time, Sean O’Keefe was just a college student looking to make a little extra cash.

"I started at a brewery as a part-time job in North Carolina just to get some side money," O’Keefe said. "I wasn’t even 21 yet; I was cleaning kegs!"

But that experience eventually led to the idea of starting a brewery with his best friend and business partner, Marcus Powers. And the rest, as they say, is delicious history.

O’Keefe and Powers are now the proud owners of Pontoon Brewing, which was created back in 2014. A few years later, the team opened its flagship brewery and taproom in Sandy Springs, growing a large and loyal fanbase with a laid-back atmosphere and often surprising beers (Rainbow Smiggles, anyone?).

Now, Pontoon has expanded to a second location, this one located in Tucker and dubbed "The Lodge." A grand opening celebration for the new location is set for this Saturday, November 19th, which O’Keefe says will feature live music, food, special perch, and — of course — plenty of beer to go around!

So, what will fans find inside The Lodge? O’Keefe says the 33,000 square foot facility features a taproom (with 21 beers on tap) and private event space and will also include a new production facility for Pontoon’s brews. Pontoon Brewing’s beer is currently available in several states, including Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee, along with international markets in Europe and China.

Pontoon Brewing’s "The Lodge" is located at 4720 Stone Drive, Suite A, in Tucker, and regular hours are Noon to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting or to check out what’s on tap, click here.