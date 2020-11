How much do you hate cleaning during the holidays?

According to a new poll by LG Electronics USA, it's a lot.

The poll found that 46 percent of Americans would be willing to pay $5,000 to have their home magically cleaned top-to-bottom after the holidays.

Dishes are the most dreaded task, followed by a house-wide scrub down.

