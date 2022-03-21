Polk County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of beloved sergeant

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies who passed away over the weekend.

Sgt. Kerry Eason passed away suddenly Sunday, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said that Eason was "a great brother and friend with our office and community."

Eason's death was felt at the Polk County Police Department as well, who called him "the type of man you aspired to be."

"We at the County PD always loved to see Kerry roll into our shift change, even if he was bringing us mounds of court paperwork. Working the road with Kerry was a blessing. Kerry was always fair with people, and treated people with respect, even when their actions may have not deserved it," the department wrote on Facebook. "Sometimes when you had someone acting wild & not willing to cooperate, Kerry could roll in & sweet talk anyone to calm down."

Officials have not released the cause of Eason's death.

