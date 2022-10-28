Polk County police converge on DUI suspect during chase

article

Police in Polk County said a man was high when he led officers on a pursuit involving more than a dozen police units.

In a Friday Facebook post, Polk County police said they arrested and charged 36-year-old Earl Slaton with DUI-drugs, attempting to elude police as well as several traffic violations and drug possession charges.

The chase happened Thursday night near Johnson Lake Road and ended in the parking lot of Pine Bower Church. Police said no one was injured.

Earl Shane Slaton

"We never advise you to run from the police," the post said. "It’s not worth it. We DEFINITELY don’t advise you to run at shift change. The ending of the vehicle pursuit will be looking like Smokey & the Bandit."