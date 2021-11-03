Police: 16-year-old Georgia girl reported missing with 3-month-old child

article

Deputies in Polk County need your help finding a 16-year-old girl and her 3-month-old baby who have been missing for days.

Officials say 16-year-old Chelsea Espinoza was possibly last seen in the Goodyear Village in Rockmart on Halloween.

Espinoza has her 3-month-old baby with her and left her home with clothing and baby supplies.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 110 pounds.

It is not known what she was last wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information that could help deputies make sure Espinoza is safe, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (678) 246-5132.

