Police: 83-year-old Polk County woman missing for 38 days

Deputies in Polk County are asking the public to help them find an elderly woman who has been missing for over a month.

It's been 38 days since 83-year-old Barbara McCray went missing. She was last seen on Saturday, July 31 in the county.

Officials say McCray, who goes by Granny or Mama, has dementia.

The missing woman is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light top and a black skirt.

"We will continue to work this case and will exhaust all possible leads & possibilities," Polk County officials wrote on Facebook.

A $20,000 reward is available for anyone who can help police find McCray safely. Please contact Polk County Detective Bowman (678) 246-5107 or message the Polk County Police Department.

