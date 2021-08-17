Polk authorities search for missing teen

article

Authorities in Polk County are searching for a missing teen.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Emma R. Moan was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Monday at her residence in the south end of the county.

Authorities said Emma left with an unknown subject from the residence in a vehicle.

She is 5 feet tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 678-246-5107.

_____

