Polk authorities search for missing teen
article
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Polk County are searching for a missing teen.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Emma R. Moan was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Monday at her residence in the south end of the county.
Authorities said Emma left with an unknown subject from the residence in a vehicle.
She is 5 feet tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 678-246-5107.
