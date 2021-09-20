Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:59 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:56 PM EDT until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 8:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Police work to ID suspects seen stealing cash from gambling machine

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATL SLOT MACHINE ROBBED article

Two suspects attempted to break into a gambling machine at a Atlanta food mart. Photo courtesy of APD. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta are searching for two people seen on security cameras robbing a gambling machine inside a food mart in Atlanta. 

Police said at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 11, a man and woman entered a Chevron gas station at 1683 Lakewood Avenue and begin playing on the machine. 

They left and returned at around 6:30 a.m., police said, and the man was armed with a crowbar. 

Police said the man began breaking the machine with the bar while the woman stood watch. 

The woman removed the cash box inside the damaged coin machine and they both left. Police said the man fired a gun into the ceiling as he and the woman left the store. It apparently damaged parts of the center cashier window frame, according to a police report. 

Police said both suspects sped off.

Atlanta police are working to identify both suspects. The woman appears to be wearing a black hat, with a black shirt and jacket and red pants. The man's face was covered in security camera footage, but he appeared to be wearing a blue zip-up hoodie that said "NIKE" across the front. 

ATL SLOT MACHINE ROBBERY SUSPECTS

Two suspects seen breaking into a gambling machine in an Atlanta food mart. Photo courtesy of APD. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 404-546-2555 or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

