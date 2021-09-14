Police: Suspects used sledgehammer in Atlanta coin machine theft

article

Atlanta police are searching for two suspects accused of using a sledgehammer to steal from a local business.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the crime happened on the 1100 block of Lee Street around 7:30 Saturday night.

According to an employee, the two men entered the location and smashed a coin machine with the sledgehammer. After it was destroyed, they took the cash box and ran out, fleeing in a dark grey Malibu with a drive-out tag.

Police have shared photos taken from a surveillance camera of two men that they say are suspects in the crime.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact The Atlanta Police Department Youth Squad at 404-546-4260 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

