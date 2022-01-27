Expand / Collapse search
Police wants to talk to man about deadly shooting at Piggly Wiggly in East Point

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
East Point
Police have identified a person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in East Point.

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police in East Point have released photos of a person they would like to speak with about a shooting death in front of a popular supermarket Monday afternoon.

Anthony Hopgood, 30, was found just before 5 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in front of the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Road East, East Point police said.

Anthony Hopgood

Anthony Hopgood (Family photo)

Thursday, police released the images and said investigators determined the man seen was one of several who got into an altercation with Hopgood before his death.

"We have a very good video and a very good picture of him, so it’s not going to do him any good to run. Just come tell us what happened so that we can close this case out," said Captain Allyn Glover.

East Point police would like to speak to this man about the shooting death of a man at the Piggly Wiggly on Jan. 24, 2022.

East Point police would like to speak to this man about the shooting death of a man at the Piggly Wiggly on Jan. 24, 2022. (East Point Police Department)

Investigators want to know what escalated the argument into a shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the East Point Police Department.

