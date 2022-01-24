Person shot dead in front of Piggly Wiggly in East Point, police say

article

East Point police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in front of popular supermarket Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in front of the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Road East.

According to police, a male was shot in the road and was killed.

The person's name has not yet been released.

Police have made no arrests in the case. They say the motive in the shooting is unclear.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Point Police Department.