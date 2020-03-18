Police: Wanted suspect caught with stolen gun, bags of marijuana

A wanted driver is now in custody after police say they caught them with a stolen gun and multiple bags of drugs.

According to Duluth police, the incident started when Officer Lucas noticed a driver who had been declared wanted out of Snellville.

When the officer pulled the suspect over, officials say he smelled a "strong odor of marijuana" coming from the vehicle.

During a search, police say Lucas found a stolen handgun and 32 baggies of marijuna hidden in a backpack.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was placed under arrest and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and other charges.