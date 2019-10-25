Police: Virginia Highland Peeping Tom arrested

Atlanta police have announced the arrest of a Peeping Tom suspect accused of victimizing women in Virginia Highland.

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a man they called "a person of interest." Police later secured arrest warrants for 61-year-old Enio Castellanos, who surrendered himself to authorities on Thursday.

One woman told FOX 5 News she heard some noises outside her bathroom window on October 19 and when she looked out the window, a man was staring back at her.

"I opened my blinds and he was standing in my window. We were face to face!" she said.

The woman who did not want her name used said it was terrifying. The next morning she went outside to see how he was able to look into her window and discovered footprints on the A/C unit. He apparently had stood on it to get enough height to look into the window.

Other neighbors have reported seeing a Peeping Tom outside their windows on Greenwood Avenue in Virginia Highland for more than a month. Some women have even tried to chase him down, but he always slips away.

Recently, a man believed to be Castellanos was caught on surveillance video outside one home.

Castellanos was arrested on felony Peeping Tom charges. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Advertisement

RELATED: Peeping Tom terrifying women in Virginia Highland