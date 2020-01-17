Police: Victim of Gwinnett County drive-by shooting dies

The victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this week has died from his injuries, police say.

Officers in Gwinnett County found Angel Cruz shot around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Dunlin Way in unincorporated Duluth, police said.

POLICE: MAN CRITICALLY INJURED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Friday, police said Cruz died from his injuries.

The shooting, which police believe may be gang-related, is now being treated as a homicide investigation. Investigators still do not have a good description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).