Police: Victim of Gwinnett County drive-by shooting dies
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this week has died from his injuries, police say.
Officers in Gwinnett County found Angel Cruz shot around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Dunlin Way in unincorporated Duluth, police said.
He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Friday, police said Cruz died from his injuries.
The shooting, which police believe may be gang-related, is now being treated as a homicide investigation. Investigators still do not have a good description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).