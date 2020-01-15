Police: Man critically injured in drive-by shooting

A man fights for his life after getting shot in what police call a gang-related drive-by shooting.

The shots rang out around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 31-hundred block of Dunlin Way. When Gwinnett County Police arrived at the unincorporated Duluth neighborhood, they found a man who had been shot at least once. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital. At last check, he was in critical condition.

Detectives say the drive-by shooting appears to be gang-related. They talked to a number of witnesses and crime scene techs searched the area for clues. So far, no suspect description has been released. Police are also withholding the victim's name until his next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at (770) 513-5300. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).