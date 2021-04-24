Police searching for parents of 3-year-old child found in Conyers

article

The Conyers Police Department said officers are working to locate the parents of a 3-year-old boy found wandering a neighborhood alone on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the boy's name is Spencer and he has a mother, father and pet cat.

The boy allegedly told police his mother drives a black car and she has pink fingernails.

Police said the boy was found wandering near the Hunting Creek subdivision off of Flat Shoals Road and no nearby residents recognized him.

If you have any information please call Conyers Police Department immediately at 770-483-6600.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.