Police to survey Piedmont Park, surrounding neighborhoods to further fatal stabbing investigation

An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said its homicide unit will conduct a tactical canvass of some areas surrounding Piedmont Park, searching for evidence or anyone who may have information that would help further the investigation into the July 28 fatal stabbing of Katherine Janness and her partner's dog, Bowie.

Police said the canvass will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday near the park entrance at the corner of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive.

Police have not made an arrest or publically named a suspect about three days after the gruesome killing. The FBI is also involved in the investigation, but APD releasing additional information on their involvement..

The Atlanta Police Department on Friday released a statement to address some recent rumors surrounding the case:

"Like most of you, members of the Atlanta Police Department are deeply concerned with the recent murder of Katherine Janness. Those involved in the investigation are working tirelessly to find the person(s) responsible. For those of us not working the case, we are closely following the investigation, and waiting on updates. There have been many rumors and much speculation surrounding this case, both among members of the public as well as internally. Much of the information is inaccurate and some is completely false.

"For any one of us to spread unverified information, would be irresponsible, but apparently it has occurred. This evening, a local reporter tweeted false information he received from ‘reliable sources’ allegedly within the law enforcement community. This irresponsible ‘reporting’ is discouraging, especially when we and the community rely so heavily on media for accurate information.

"We made it clear we would not be able to confirm or deny all rumors they hear, but this particular reporter considered the information fair game, since it wasn’t directly denied.

"We simply will not be forced into a position where we must refute all rumors to keep them from being published. The reporter in question wanted a story and wanted to be first, so he aired it anyway.

"But this is not just a story to us. We are investigating a callous murder and we must be careful about what information we release, to protect the integrity of this investigation. Please rely on the information released through official channels and do not promote rumors and speculation on active investigations.

"We ask that you let us do our job and help us ensure this investigation is not compromised in any way. Our goal is to bring anyone involved in this shocking murder to justice.

"Lastly, we do want to thank the members of the media who chose not to publish these unverified rumors."

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant is expected to join Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the "Rise of COVID-19 and COVID Crime Wave" on Tuesday.

Police said they are stepping up park patrols.

Janness' friends and family established a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that could help them arrest and indict a suspect in the case. Anyone with information that can help, please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

