Police: Shoplifting suspects fire gun in Douglasville Best Buy

Douglasville investigators have arrested one suspect and are looking for another accused of firing a gun during an attempt to shoplift in a local Best Buy.

If you recognize either suspect, please call police. (Douglasville Police Department)

Police say they were called to the store on Douglas Boulevard around 12:25 p.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, the two men entered the Best Buy to commit shoplifting. To create a distraction, one of the suspects went to the back of the store away from witnesses and fired into the ceiling.

The two men then fled in a dark-colored sedan with their stolen goods, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please call Detective Dave Watson at 678-293-1697.