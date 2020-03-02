Police investigating shots fired at Douglasville Best Buy
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Officers are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a Douglasville Best Buy.
Police say they were called to Douglas Boulevard around 12:25 p.m. Monday after reports of someone firing a handgun inside the store.
According to detectives, the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.
Douglasville police confirmed on Twitter that there were not injuries in the shooting.
Officers and detectives are now working to identify the suspect.