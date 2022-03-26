Police seeking man who threatened Stockbridge bank teller with gun, stole cash

article

The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a man who threatened a teller with a gun in a Stockbridge bank on Saturday.

Police said the bank is at the 3600 block of Highway 138 in Stockbridge.

Police arrived at the scene at around 9:26 a.m. and learned a man, who was about 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, wearing a black shirt, black pants, brown jacket, sunglasses and a black mask slipped a teller a note that said he was robbing the bank. He allegedly lifted his shirt to show he had a gun in his waistband and handed the teller a withdrawal slip with $50,000 on it.

Police said the teller gave the man an unknown amount of cash from her drawer before the man demanded that she return the note he gave her.

The man left calmly, police said. Police said there are no cameras outside the bank, so investigators are unsure how the robber left. The Clayton County Police Department asked for assistance from the FBI.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE