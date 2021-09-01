Expand / Collapse search

Police seeking 40-year-old man last seen in southeast Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
40-year-old Terrill Tremayne King (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help locating a 40-year-old man last seen in southeast Atlanta. 

Police said 40-year-old Terrill King is missing after he was last seen at 16 William H. Borders Drive wearing an olive and black shirt.

Police said King is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

