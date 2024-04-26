Police seek to reward women in $4K Newnan store theft

article

Two women are wanted in Newnan for allegedly stealing more than $4,000 worth of clothing from Belk department store.

The theft reportedly happened on March 27. Police say that two women gained access to a secured area, placed merchandise in large bags, and walked out of the store. The women then came back to the store and filled another large bag with merchandise.

The Newnan Police Department would like to reward the "lovely ladies" with a "luxury vacation grand prize" consisting of more "free clothing with slippers, exquisite meals, and top-notch lodging."

If you recognize these women, reach out to Sgt. Godfrey at 678-673-5355 or dgodfrey@newnanga.gov and help him get in touch with the lucky ladies. The police department would really hate for them to miss out on their "winnings."