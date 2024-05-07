Morgan County Middle School employee arrested for bringing alcohol to school

A paraprofessional at Morgan County Middle School was arrested last week after she allegedly brought alcohol to school in a bottle and a student took a drink of it, according to the Morgan Citizen.

It happened on May 2.

The school has confirmed that one of their employees was arrested and that person is no longer employed by the school. They sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

The Middle School administration was informed today of a potential issue involving an employee's water bottle containing alcohol. Law enforcement was promptly notified and an investigation ensued. It was subsequently confirmed that alcohol was indeed present, leading to the immediate arrest of the employee by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further comments at this time, but we can confirm that the individual is no longer employed with our district.

The safety of our staff and students is paramount, and we take all incidents seriously. We have zero tolerance for any behavior that could jeopardize their well-being. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and appreciate the support of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Morgan Citizen identified the paraprofessional as 39-year-old Nicole Lambert of Greensboro.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for additional information and a booking photo.