Police searching for suspect who fired 'barrage' of bullets in Atlanta convenience store

Police are investigating after finding a man shot dead Friday night near a Kirkwood gas station.

Police believe the 25-year-old man was targeted by a person, who walked into a store on Clifton Street with a mask and latex gloves. Police said the suspect had two guns and fired a "barrage" of bullets at the victim.

Police are searching for the suspect but have limited details about their appearance.

"We're in possession of some surveillance video as it pertains to this incident, and we're trying to assess the validity of some of the information we're receiving on-scene," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

Police said the victim appeared to be a customer at the convenience store. Officers found the man dead at 8:50 p.m. on Friday.

"I think that we have the case moving in the right direction," Woolfolk said.

