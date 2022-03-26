Police searching for suspect who fired 'barrage' of bullets in Atlanta convenience store

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:34 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Police searching for suspect who fired 'barrage' of bullets in Atlanta convenience store

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:24AM
SE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clifton Street Shooting article

Police investigate a homicide at a Kirkwood gas station.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after finding a man shot dead Friday night near a Kirkwood gas station. 

Police believe the 25-year-old man was targeted by a person, who walked into a store on Clifton Street with a mask and latex gloves. Police said the suspect had two guns and fired a "barrage" of bullets at the victim. 

Police are searching for the suspect but have limited details about their appearance. 

"We're in possession of some surveillance video as it pertains to this incident, and we're trying to assess the validity of some of the information we're receiving on-scene," Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said.

Police said the victim appeared to be a customer at the convenience store. Officers found the man dead at 8:50 p.m. on Friday.

"I think that we have the case moving in the right direction," Woolfolk said. 

