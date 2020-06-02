Police searching for missing 54-year-old Atlanta man

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 54-year-old man.

Michael Cannon was last seen along Whatley Street SE in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood of Atlanta last Wednesday, according to police.

Police describe Cannon as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas.

He was reported missing by a family member.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235 or 911.