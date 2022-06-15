Police searching for missing 51-year-old woman in LaGrange

LaGrange police are searching for a woman who they say has been missing since May.

Michelle Dunlap Smith, 51, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, leaving WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, authorities say.

Smith is described by officials as 5-foot-4-inches weighing about 220 lbs.

She was last seen wearing tie-dye shorts, a sky blue shirt and shoes.

If you have any information on Smith's whereabouts, please contact Troup County 911, Detective Sweatt at (706) 883-2690, or Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.