Stone Mountain home invasion ends in murder conviction

article

The Brief Man convicted of felony murder in a failed Stone Mountain home invasion where their accomplice was fatally shot by the intended robbery victim. Geno Hall Jr. sentenced to life plus five years after a Gwinnett jury found them guilty of multiple charges, including home invasion and aggravated assault. Another man, identified as Myles Demonta Coston, will go on trial at a later date.



Editor's Note: The original version of this story indicated both men had gone to trial and been convicted. However, only Geno Hall Jr. has gone to trial at this time.

A Gwinnett County jury has found Geno Gerard Hall Jr., 22, guilty of felony murder and other charges stemming from a botched home invasion in April 2023 that left one of his accomplices dead.

Hall was convicted of felony murder, home invasion, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 25-year-old Leon Van Summers Jr., who was part of a three-man team that attempted to rob a Stone Mountain mobile home.

The Incident

What we know:

The attempted robbery unfolded on April 23, 2023, when Hall, Summers, and a third man, Myles Demonta Coston, broke into a mobile home occupied by Elias Renderos, allegedly intending to steal money. As Renderos reached for his handgun, he was shot twice—in the shoulder and arm—but managed to return fire, striking Summers in the chest.

Summers died at the scene. Hall and Coston fled, while Renderos left his home and contacted a friend to take him to the hospital. The next day, still recovering from his injuries, Renderos called police to report the break-in. Officers found Summers’ body in the living room of the mobile home, located in a park off Annistown Road.

Trial Testimony

What they're saying:

During the trial, Summers’ father testified that he called his son’s phone the night of the shooting—and Hall answered. On the stand, he told the jury that Hall admitted, "we tried to hit a lick, it went south, gunshots were fired, and everybody ran." Hall also revealed the location where the incident had taken place.

Prosecutors presented cellphone location data and traffic camera footage showing Coston’s vehicle near the crime scene before and after the attempted robbery. Evidence placed both Hall and Coston in the area and linked them to the sequence of events.

Sentence and Upcoming Trial

What's next:

Hall was sentenced to life in prison plus five years on parole. Coston, who faces similar charges, is expected to be tried separately at a later date.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Anthony Volkodav and Jared Lee, with investigative support from DA’s Investigators Shayla LaCosta and Germaine Johnson, and Victim Advocate Korine Haskins. The Gwinnett County Police Department played a key role in solving the case.