Police searching for missing 39-year-old Atlanta woman

Police are searching for a missing 39-year-old Atlanta woman last seen earlier this month.

Mai Anh Phung was last seen leaving an apartment in the 700 block of Ponce De Leon Place, Atlanta police said.

She is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

She may be driving a red Honda Fit.

Police said she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

