Police searching for man who told mother he was lost in woods

Police in South Fulton said they are searching for a man who allegedly told his mother he was lost in the woods.

The City of South Fulton Police Department said 32-year-old Jabari Glover's parents spoke to him at around 2 a.m. on Monday. Police said Glover's parents had reported him missing on Sunday.

"City of South Fulton Police has used every resource available to locate Mr. Glover with negative results," the police department statement said.

Glover was last seen wearing sweat pants with a white t-shirt and sneakers. Police estimated his weight to be 190 to 195 pounds and his height at six feet tall.

Anyone with information on Glover's disappearance is asked to contact the City of South Fulton Police Department.

