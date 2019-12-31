Police searching for man who shot into DeKalb County home

article

Police in DeKalb County are asking for help bringing in a man wanted for shooting into a home late at night.

Christopher Simmons has active warrants for first-degree criminal damage to property. DeKalb County police said Simmons was spotted on Dec. 19 shooting into a Stone Mountain area home around 1 a.m.

The homeowner recognized the man called him. She told police he told her "I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I was just trying to get someone's attention."

Police said the window where here 25-year-old son and 2-year-old grandson where sleep was targeted. According to the police report, there were bullet holes in the headboard inches from where the toddler was and several holes that traveled through the roof.

The family said they were not clear about the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts or any information on the crime, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.