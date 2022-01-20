Police searching for man who got truck stuck during Polk County chase

article

Polk County police are searching for a suspect who got his car stuck in the mud during a chase.

Officials say on Jan 19, officers spotted a truck without a tag driving on Judkin Mill Road and tried to stop the driver.

Instead of stopping, officers say he "decided to take the NASCAR Hot Laps" around a house and attempted to speed off but got stuck in some mud nearby. The man, identified as Lukas Gage, ran off on foot.

"Maybe it was the suspended license. Maybe it was the warrants you already had. Maybe it was just us," the department wrote in a jokey Facebook post about the chase.

Officers say they towed Gage's truck and are now on the lookout for the suspect.

If you have any information that could help with their investigation, please call the Polk County Police Department.

