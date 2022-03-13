Police searching for leads 2 years after man's shooting death

article

More than two years after a 32-year-old man was shot dead in Decatur, police are still searching for leads to catch his killer.

DeKalb County Police Department officers found David Moore Jr. dead next to a car on Jan. 8, 2020, at an apartment complex on Columbia Drive. Police said he was lyingbeside a blue Nissan Maxima.

Police learned at least one person saw a gray sedan drive away from the scene at the time of the shooting.

Police still don't know why Moore was shot and killed.

DeKalb County police described the clothing Moore was wearing the day police discovered his body: black jeans and a white and red sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County Police Department investigators at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

