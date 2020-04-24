Police searching for gunman after dispute turns violent in southeast Atlanta

Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting stemming from a dispute in southeast Atlanta.

It happened a little before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Thomasville Blvd. SE. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man shot multiple times in both his legs. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and was said to be alert, conscious, and breathing during that time.

Police said they are looking for the suspect in the physical dispute but didn’t immediately have a description.

The circumstances behind the incident are also under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.