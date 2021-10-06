Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for 32-year-old who disappeared from Riverdale hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man last seen Tuesday evening at Southern Regional Medical Center. 

Clayton County Police said 32-year-old Prince Holden was last seen at around 7:52 p.m. the 200 block of Medical Center Way in Riverdale. 

Police said he is diagnosed with schizophrenia. 

Police said Holden is 6-foot-1 and about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey sweatsuit while carrying a white grocery bag. 

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. 

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued.

