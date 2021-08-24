Police searching for 32-year-old Clayton County man

Police in Clayton County said a 32-year-old with health concerns left his home on Monday and hasn't been seen by family or loved ones since.

Police fear for Michael Garrett's safety, saying he is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Police said he left his home at 1:30 p.m. on Monday on the 4000 block of Conley Circle in a Gold 2007 Cadillac Deville.

Police said Garrett has brown eyes and a bald head. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Police said Garrett was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747

