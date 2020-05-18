Police search for vandals who broke into, damaged Peachtree City elementary school

article

Police in Peachtree City said someone took advantage of school being out to cause thousands of dollars’ worth of damage at an area elementary school.

Peachtree City police said at least two people entered Oak Grove Elementary School during the late evening hours of May 14 or the early morning hours of May 15. The vandals overturned paint buckets, broken doors, whiteboards, and building materials that were left unusable, police said.

Vandals left behind footprints in finger paint at Oak Grove Elementary School on May 14 and 15 or 2020, police said. (Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue)

Similar damage was done the following evening, police said.

Investigators said they were able to get fingerprints and even got shoe prints thanks to the paint on the ground. Police said there was no want those responsible escaped the school without first getting red, white or gray paint on their shoes and clothes.

The vandals overturned paint buckets, broken doors, whiteboards and building materials that were left unusable on May 14 and 15 of 2020, police said. (Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue)

Meja Construction, Inc, which is overseeing construction at the school right now, has put up a $2,000 reward for information that leads to a successful prosecution of the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ishihara at sishihara@peachtree-city.org.