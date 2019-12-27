Police search for suspicious man in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police are asking for help tracking down a suspicious man who approached a little boy.

Police said the boy was riding his bike on Monday afternoon in the Weatherly Woods subdivision when the man pulled up near him in a car.

He tried to lure that little boy closer but the child refused and ran, police said.

The man was driving a rusty blue Nissan with a Confederate flag sticker that says "Heritage, not hate," police said

Anyone with information should call the Athens-Clarke County Police.