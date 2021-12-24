Police search for suspect who shot Clarkston teen in the head

article

Police in Clarkston are searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy in the head on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called out around 3 p.m. to the Clarkston Station Apartments located at Montreal Creek Circle. The Clarkston Police Department said officers located the teen with the gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

"It is our priority here at the Clarkston Police Department to locate and bring the subject or subjects involved to justice," the police department wrote in a statement. "We send our thoughts and prayers to the victim and his family during this holiday season."

Clarkston police investigate after finding a 16-year-old shot in the head on Dec. 24, 2021. (FOX 5)

Investigators are trying to determine who the shooter was and the motive behind it.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Trumble at 404-557-8956.

