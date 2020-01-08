Police search for suspect who gunned down man at DeKalb County apartment complex

Police are searching the suspect who gunned down a man in the middle of a DeKalb County apartment complex Wednesday evening.

It happened an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Columbia Drive around 9:30 p.m. DeKalb County police officers found a man shot multiple times to the chest when they arrived at the scene.

Police only identified the victim as a man in his 30s. They were not sure if he lived in the complex or not.

Officer spent much of Wednesday evening canvassing the complex looking for witnesses or surveillance video hoping to find any lead.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.