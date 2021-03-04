Police search for suspect after man shot while walking down Metropolitan Parkway

article

A man was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot while walking with his girlfriend in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said officers responded to the 1200 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW just after 3:30 a.m. after reports of that shooting.

The man told police a car pulled up and someone inside shot him while he was on a walk with his girlfriend. That bullet struck his leg, police said.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting in the 1200 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW on the morning of March 4, 2021.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are working to get more information on the shooter.

The name of the victim has not been released.

_____

